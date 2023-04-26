Boxing Hall of Famer and undefeated legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) will hold a press conference this week to announce his latest exhibition fight as he prepares to take on professional boxer and mixed martial artist John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KO), the son of famous gangster John Gotti.

This showdown will headline “Last Names Matter” taking place Sunday, June 11 from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida in an event that will also feature musical performances from Ozuna and more. The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.