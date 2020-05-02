Today was supposed to be the day when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The WBC was planning to present the special “Adolfo López Mateos” belt to the winner.

The belt was designed to reward and recognize fighters who face each other on the two most symbolic dates for Mexico, May 5 (Battle of Puebla) and September 16 (Independence Day).

This year’s “Mazahua – May 5, 2020” belt is a masterpiece created by Angélica and Lilia Reyes Martínez, great artisans of the Mazahua culture from the State of Mexico.

During the next few days, the WBC will inform how and to whom this beautiful work of art will be presented.