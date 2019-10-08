The World Boxing Council (WBC) has doubled down on its total and categorical opposition to professional boxers being competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced Tuesday that the WBC, boxing’s largest professional organization, is forwarding a letter to the International Olympic Committee voicing its opposition.
In 1992, a so-called “Dream Team” of professional basketball players from the United States blew everyone off the court to win the Olympic gold medal. But Mauricio Sulaiman stressed that as a contact sport, “You can’t play boxing! This is in the name of the world boxing community. The voice of millions of people, the voice of the world. We cannot take a backward step for commercial or personal motives!
“We ask for clarity about this issue. This is a very real risk and we want to transmit the very real concern that exists.”
The WBC is opposing the Mexican National Boxing Commission, which has invited all former and current Mexican boxing champions to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.
A petition will also be collected at the WBC’s 57th annual Convention in Cancun, which is being held October 20-26th. The issue will be further discussed there.
Three pros participated in the 2016 Olympics and all were eliminated in the first round.
One would assume that the WBC understands at least the basics about the Olympics but apparently they don’t.
The very purpose of the games is to crown the BEST of each sport and not just the best amateur.
Amateurs can always have their own tournaments, championships, etc. in case they don’t want to compete with pros.
All other representatives of various sports (42 for summer + winter Olympics) are or can be pros. Only boxing and wrestling are complaining about pro participation because they are losing some authority over their athletes.
Stone, it’s really a different sport, the scoring, the rules, the head gear, the amount of rounds. And once they make pros take on the amateurs, someone I.M.O can wind up getting killed and hurt beyond recovery. For once I agree with the WBC, as much as I do not want to. I mean imagine a kid getting in the ring with a Wilder or a Klitschko? These are Fighters that can kill you with one shot. Leave pros out of the Olympics in boxing.