Mercado-Zarika rematch set for Nov 9 On November 9, Zanfer presents a female world title card at the Polyforum in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Mexico. Super featherweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) challenges WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs) in the main event. The bout is a rematch with Zarika having defeated Mercado by split decision last year in Nairobi. She will be making her fourth world title defense. Dmitry Bivol ready for fifth WBA title defense WBC TOTALLY opposes pros in the Olympics

