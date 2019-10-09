On November 9, Zanfer presents a female world title card at the Polyforum in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Mexico. Super featherweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) challenges WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs) in the main event. The bout is a rematch with Zarika having defeated Mercado by split decision last year in Nairobi. She will be making her fourth world title defense.
