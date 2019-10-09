October 9, 2019
Boxing News

Dmitry Bivol ready for fifth WBA title defense

This Saturday, World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (16-0, 11 KOs) will be defending his world title against Lenin Castillo (20-2-1, 15 KOs). The fight will be taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and be broadcast on DAZN.

Bivol Mulholland
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

It will be Bivol’s fifth defense of his title that he won back in November of 2017. He will be coming into the fight after previously beating Joe Smith Jr. by a wide unanimous decision back in March. Castillo has stopped all eight of his opponents in his last eight victories.

WBC TOTALLY opposes pros in the Olympics

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>