This Saturday, World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (16-0, 11 KOs) will be defending his world title against Lenin Castillo (20-2-1, 15 KOs). The fight will be taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and be broadcast on DAZN.



It will be Bivol’s fifth defense of his title that he won back in November of 2017. He will be coming into the fight after previously beating Joe Smith Jr. by a wide unanimous decision back in March. Castillo has stopped all eight of his opponents in his last eight victories.