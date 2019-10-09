October 9, 2019
Bandido Vargas set for ring return Oct 19

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (17-1-1, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC Latino lightweight title in a 10-round main event against Richard Solano (20-2-2, 13 KOs) on the October 19 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico.

However the co-main event might steal the show as all-action former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (25-2-2, 18 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return against Ezequiel “Sheke”Aviles (16-4-3, 6 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight. Vargas has been in several fight of the year candidates.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to Mexico to begin another run at a world title,” said Vargas. “It’s been almost five years since I last fought in my home country, so I’m excited to put on a great show for everyone there and for all those who will watch on Facebook.”

Also, super lightweight Luis Hernandez (19-0, 17 KOs) will face Victor Zuniga (20-3, 9 KOs) for the WBC Youth title in a 10-round battle.

Other fights…

Angel Pillada (12-1, 7 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will fight in an eight-round bantamweight fight.

Karina Fernandez (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will battle Cecilia Santoscoy (2-5, 1 KO) of Satillo, Mexico in an eight-round super flyweight fight.

Jaime Saavedra (2-0), a prospect from Chihuahua, Mexico who recently signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions, will return in a four-round welterweight fight.

Ruben Tellez (9-2, 5 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in an eight-round lightweight clash against Joaquin Aguilar (5-2, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Eduardo Martinez (2-2, 2 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico and Alan Salazar (1-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico will meet in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Karla Gonzalez (2-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico will battle against Brenda Ruacho (0-1) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a super bantamweight fight scheduled for six rounds.

Bryan Soto (1-0, 1 KO) of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in four-round battle in the 147-pound division.

Rafael Proano (12-2-3, 8 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will take on Esteban Villalba (11-21-3, 8 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in a welterweight clash scheduled for eight rounds.

Carlos Zaleta of Chihuahua, Mexico will make his professional debut in a four-round flyweight fight against Jose Salmeron (0-0-1) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Carlos Hernandez of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in a four-round super featherweight clash against Jesus Cuellar (0-3) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

