It was announced this week that European light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) will challenge IBO beltholder Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) on November 16 at the Halle Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Bösel is currently rated #3 by the WBA, IBF and WBO, and #5 by the WBC. Fornling is rated #4 by the WBA and #5 by the IBF.



Dominic Boesel: “He’s the IBO world champion, we box for this title. I’m the European champion and if I have to, I’ll my Euro belt on the line too. I want to finally reach for the big title, the world title chance. I’ve been training for this fight since April. I’ve been boxing for 25 years, I’m finally going for the sausage!”

Sven Fornling: “I train hard, I’m a fighter. Years ago I sparred with Boesel. He is a well-trained fighter, a technician. But the fight will be a very tough fight for him. A lot of Vikings will come here to Halle, so you can expect a lot of Fornling fans and I can rely on them here on foreign soil. I’m going to let my hands do the talking. I’m coming with the belt and I’m going to leave with the belt!”