By Miguel Maravilla

Opportunity has knocked once again for Texas’s Miguel “El Michoacano” Flores, (24-2, 12 KOs) as he gets a crack at three-division champion and current WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs). Flores will challenge Santa Cruz for the vacant WBA super featherweight title in the co-feature on the Wilder-Ortiz pay-per-view November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



“I’m excited. They say there is no second chances in life but for me. I’m getting another opportunity,” Flores told Fightnews.com®. “Things happen for a reason and this is an example. I plan to make the most of it on November 23rd!”

Originally scheduled to square off with Santa Cruz in February, an injury forced Flores to pull out and Santa Cruz won a tough unanimous decision over Rafael Rivera instead.

“The first scheduled fight was at 126 but I’m still fighting the same guy,” Flores said. “When I got hurt. I was mad at the world. You don’t get second chances. This is meant to be!”

After Santa Cruz failed to land a unification showdown versus Gary Russell Jr. at 126, the opportunity came once again for Flores.

“Leo is one of the top guys. We know it’s not going to be an easy fight,” Flores commented. “He’s a volume puncher, we have to work hard. We know he likes to brawl. He’s crafty, so am I.”

Flores’s only defeats came at the hands of Dat Ngyuen via TKO stoppage and lost a fight he was winning due to a cut against Chris Avalos. Since his last defeat, Flores has won two straight and is coming off a TKO over veteran Luis May.

“I’m the underdog. Everyone is quick to dismiss the underdog. Don’t be quick to count us all out,” Flores explained. “I can box my ass off.”

“This is a dream come true. Only thing that this will produce is a good fight,” Flores said. “Come fight night he will be surprised!”

