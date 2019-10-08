Former world title challenger Pedro “Roca” Campa (30-1-1, 21 KOs) returns on October 26 to face unbeaten David “Rey” Picasso (10-0, 4 KOs) in a super welterweight clash at the Plaza de Toros in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout will be televised in Mexico on Azteca 7.



Sonoran fighter Campa is enthusiastic about fighting in Jalisco and said at the kickoff press conference that he is ready to face this new challenge. “I’m happy to fight here. I think it will be a great opportunity to show the people of Ameca and Mexico what I’m made of and who I am. I’m going to give it all in the ring, I’m not going to save anything so the fans that come to see me leave happy.”