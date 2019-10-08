October 8, 2019
Boxing News

Jeff Fenech heart operation successful

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech is recovering in a Bangkok hospital after a six-and-a-half-hour operation to replace a valve in his heart which was infected. Fightnews.com® talked to Joe Aquilina who said, “Jeff’s operation was successful. The operation started at 9pm Monday Australian time and was completed at 3. 20am (Tuesday) morning.”

“Dominic Jarvis is with Jeff in Bangkok and has kept me informed. When I talked to Jeff a few days ago he sounded terrible so we are now happy that the operation was successful. Jeff will need to recover in the Bangkok hospital now for a few weeks.”

