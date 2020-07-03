As social reformer Adolfo Kolping would say, “In this world nothing great or useful is achieved without effort or sacrifice” a quote that we can read with the conviction that each letter carries or simply as one more phrase.

For WBC super featherweight champion, Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt, this recognition was a life lesson, which he learned from a young age when he packed his dreams and also his fears in a suitcase leaving his native Cancun, to go to Mérida in search of a better path.

Miguel remembered those years when, far from his family, friends and the comfort of a life next to his loved ones, he began in the world of gloves, ready to become world champion.

With a hint of nostalgia, but a heart full of love, Berchelt remembered his grandmother, who is, to this day, his inspiration and the person to whom he dedicates all his fights. She, a loving woman who always pushed him to conquer his dreams and to whom he owes the alias of “Alacrán”.

Seven years after his professional debut, Miguel says that finally came the night he had dreamed of so much, the night when he could become the world champion of the most prestigious organization, the belt he now has in his hands, the Green and Gold belt .

As the boy who left the house with a suitcase full of dreams, to which he added years of sacrifice, effort, discipline and especially determination, finally became the best in the world.

Today, with six successful defenses of the WBC super featherweight world title, Miguel retains his humility and knows that it is not enough just to have the belt in his hands, but to continue consolidating himself as the best, convinced that many fighters have the same goal and but have to overcome the obstacle.

To end this emotional talk, Miguel assured that the greatest ambition he has now is to be able to attend a world convention of the body that he proudly represents, the WBC, since his desire is to be able to be with the great legends of the ring, his idols who push him to be ever better.