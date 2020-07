Weights from Mexico City

Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava 120.3 vs Estrella “La Chacala” Valverde 119.7

Carlos “Chema” Ocampo 153 vs Jorge Luis “Chino” Garcia 151

Mauricio “Bronco” Lara 129.6 vs Alejandro “Piston” Palmero 130.5

Joel “Trino” Cordova 115.3 vs Martin Tecuapetla 116.2

Irving Turrubiates 128.3 vs Hector “Raton” Colin 126.7 Venue: Estudios TV Azteca

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca WBC Talks: Miguel "Alacrán" Berchelt WBA convention Day 3 Notes & Quotes

