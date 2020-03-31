The WBC continued this week with its classic WBC Talks, which aims to spread knowledge but at the same time bring some relief to the boxing family as we are living very difficult and challenging times.

Today’s talk included a panel full of top actors and huge boxing fans, among them: Holt McCallany, Rosie Perez, William Fichtner, Omar Benson Miller, Saïd Taghmaoui, plus Jill Diamond, Mauricio Sulaiman and Victor Silva. The WBC urges the boxing community to follow their epic conversation addressing their favorite boxing movies, experiences, fighters, anecdotes and more.