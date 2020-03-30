In the latest episode of Frank Warren’s Heavyweight Podcast, UFC President Dana White has launched into a tirade about the state of boxing and declared: “The sport is a sh*tshow!”
Both promoters agreed that boxing needs to take the UFC’s lead in matching the best fighters against one another more often, with hall-of-fame promoter Frank Warren hailing Wilder vs Fury and, the now postponed, Dubois vs Joyce as examples of how he tries to do just that.
White, however, bemoaned the number of people involved in putting Wilder/Fury together and claimed “that fight should have been in England.”
He added: “Wilder vs Fury should have been in the UK. I think you’d have done 100,000 people at Wembley or one of those big stadiums.”
White has been rumored for some time to be readying a move into boxing under the ‘Zuffa Boxing’ umbrella but seemed to distance himself from any such move.
“Instead of diving in head first, I’ve been taking my time and it seems the more the sport continues to go on, the more f*cked up it becomes!”
“I thought I knew, but you don’t really know until you’re in how f*cked up the sport really is. The sport is a sh*tshow.”
He added: “It’s hard to articulate to you how messed up this thing really is.”
Frank Warren launched a full-throated defense of boxing, though, and said: “I’ve been doing this a long time… time and time again events generate record revenues, boxers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world.”
Frank also backed the success of Wilder vs Fury as an event and said it had a “real feelgood factor for British boxing.”
He added: “It was great working with Top Rank, Al Haymon’s company (PBC) and MTK in getting the whole thing together and I’m looking forward to working with them in the future.”
The two promoters, who are friends in real life, enjoyed a wide-ranging chat that spanned topics as diverse as President Trump, Nelson Mandela, Mike Tyson, UFC 249 and the effect of the current coronavirus on event promotion.
Both promoters agreed that they were eager to get moving again with shows, as and when they were given the all-clear.
Warren said: “The fighters… want to fight and the public want to be entertained.”
He added: “But obviously It would be great to get something together!”
I haven’t listened to this but Warren is literally the worst high profile promoter for matchmaking. All of his fighters fight endless mismatches. He can jerk off to being associated (loosely) with Wilder Fury but he was openly against the fight happening first time. Tyson talked him into it.
UFC AND MMA SUCK! WHAT BOXING SKILLS DO THEY HAVE? NONE! IT’S A STREET FIGHT!
I personally think in this day and age where folks want a higher level of excitement and the best bang for the buck, it would not hurt for some boxing promoters to be more generous with better match ups. The BS of the money train for multiple tune ups and easy semi-predictable outcomes does get old after a while. Not every fight has to be a prize fight, but survival in this day and age of entertainment takes a lot more creativity and viewers need the excitement at a fair price.
HBO put a dent in the boxing world when they shut the sport down on their network. Sad, but true. Now, it is a crap shoot tuning into several networks and mini-fees just to watch decent fights. Boxing is not what it used to be, but I guess we all adapt.
Dana white is a clown who embarrassingly underpays the fighters at UFC.
If someone doesnt like another sport… then dont have to watch it. Why would they spend so much energy trying to discredit it?
It’s usually the same thing with boxing these days, protected young prospect against a nobody or a name fighter who was in their prime 10 years ago (Vergil Ortiz, Garcia, Canelo. Etc). It’s rare you get a match up anymore where it’s even close to an even fight and then you get an undercard full of 100 pound fighters pillowfists for a boring 12 rounds. I did really enjoy the full card of Joshua vs Ruiz 2, they should learn from that and go from there on how to put on events