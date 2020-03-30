March 30, 2020
Boxing News

April 24 Las Vegas card postponed

Sampson Boxing and Paco Boxing announced the postponement of their boxing event scheduled for April 24 at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Fight Night at the Cannery” was to have featured Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (13-1, 9 KOs) taking on Jorge Alberto “El Chihuas” Brito (13-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight main event, Yeis “El Tigre” Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) facing Starling “El Poli” Castillo (11-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main and Amilcar “Pety” Vidal (11-0, 10 KOs) against Donald Reed (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight opener.

Lewkowicz says he will announce a new date when conditions are once again favorable to live events.

