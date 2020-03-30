Sampson Boxing and Paco Boxing announced the postponement of their boxing event scheduled for April 24 at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Fight Night at the Cannery” was to have featured Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (13-1, 9 KOs) taking on Jorge Alberto “El Chihuas” Brito (13-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight main event, Yeis “El Tigre” Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) facing Starling “El Poli” Castillo (11-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main and Amilcar “Pety” Vidal (11-0, 10 KOs) against Donald Reed (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight opener.

Lewkowicz says he will announce a new date when conditions are once again favorable to live events.