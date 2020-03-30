Canelo Alvarez’ unannounced next opponent WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control for posting a demonstration video on social media on the topic of how to hit a woman on the chin if she’s “giving you mouth” during the coronavirus quarantine.
The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s licence pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.
Saunders has since apologized saying the video was a joke.
Fight fans are angry over Billy Joe Saunders post video on how to hit women… pic.twitter.com/l0LCXW0qZ1
— The Glove Touch (@ThatlongSchlong) March 29, 2020
This isn’t the first time Saunders has gotten in trouble for his social media videos. He previously posted a video of himself offering a female drug addict on the street “£150 of crack” in exchange for performing a sex act on his friend and assaulting a stranger for being a “pedophile.” After the woman punched a passer-by, Saunders drove away in his Rolls Royce laughing.
I hope this lowlife does eventually get in the ring with Canelo and I hope Saul inflicts a prolonged beating on him capped by a knockout that makes the Kahn KO tame by comparison.
Genius
This guy is a piece of shit,,remember when his son hit Saunders opponent ? on TV,,I believe they were in the UK, so they felt entitled in their territory,,,now this confirms what a pos this guy is,,,and maybe this was a way out to getting his ass kicked by Canelo
Kinda beginning to think that BJS just doesn’t want this fight. With stuff like this it’s hard to think that Canelo and DLH will reward him by giving him millions of dollars for this fight and they’ll eventually just say forget it and move ahead with the GGG trilogy earlier than expected.
Saunders is a straight up punk coward. Watching his dreadful safety first style time and time again actually is my cure for insomnia I now have taped fights of his handy instead of taking sleeping pills and they put me in snore mode In about 2 minutes. He makes Michael Nunn look like Arturo Gatti.
His son is a little punk coward too you can YouTube him socking his daddy’s opponent right in the nuts during a weigh in, sounds about right the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.