Canelo Alvarez’ unannounced next opponent WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control for posting a demonstration video on social media on the topic of how to hit a woman on the chin if she’s “giving you mouth” during the coronavirus quarantine.

BOXER BILLY JOE SAUNDERS

The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s licence pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.

ROBERT W. SMITH

General Secretary

BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL

Saunders has since apologized saying the video was a joke.

This isn’t the first time Saunders has gotten in trouble for his social media videos. He previously posted a video of himself offering a female drug addict on the street “£150 of crack” in exchange for performing a sex act on his friend and assaulting a stranger for being a “pedophile.” After the woman punched a passer-by, Saunders drove away in his Rolls Royce laughing.