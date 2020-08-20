WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman says Avni Yildirim is a worthy number one contender for the WBC super middleweight crown and the fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for the now vacant championship is valid, worthy and enticing. In comments during an online media meeting, Mauricio stated that despite some media doubts about Yildirim, he’s an excellent fighter, has been mandatory number one contender for eighteen months, and doubts or objections have only just occurred today.

Yildirim himself has already stressed that he relishes the opportunity to fight for the vacant title, praising Canelo’s skills, but also saying that Canelo is only human and he will prepare as never before for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The situation has come about because now former David Benavidez failed to make the weight limit for his fight last weekend, which he won, but due to the weight issues, which came as a surprise, he is no longer champion.

Mauricio said he’s received an apology from Benavidez, who was not able to shed stubborn pounds. David who was in the Bubble for a week in Las Vegas cited the lack of normal training opportunities including a sauna, which he normally uses in order to comply. Although still young, he`s very tall for the division, will need to consult a nutritionist, and now the option is there for him to move up to light heavyweight. He added that in this time of the pandemic, that this is a lesson for other fighters to heed, and that making weight is a more difficult and long term consideration…”A learning curve.”