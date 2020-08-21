Heavyweight Jeremiah “The Night Closer” Milton won his professional debut by flattening Dennis Vance Jr. (1-2, 1 KO) with a right hand in the first round. Time was 1:15.

Debuting female heavyweight Danielle Perkins scored a four round unanimous decision over Monika Harrison (2-1-1, 1 KO). Perkins, a former amateur champion who turns 38 this month, won by scores of 40-35 3x. Perkins was credited with a knockdown in round three when Harrison turned her back.

In a clash between debuting junior middleweights, former amateur star Morris Young Jr. battered Jader Alves de Oliveira until the bout was waved off at 1:59 of round two.

Local middleweight Marlon Harrington (2-0, 2 KOs) needed just 62 seconds to destroy pro debuting Ricardo Medina (0-1). Harrington dropped Medina three times.