Weights from Hermosillo

Jesús “Chinito” Quijada 127 vs. Mauricio “Bronco” Lara 127

Taylor Quijada 111.2 vs. Gohan Rodríguez 112

Misael Cabrera 131 vs. Ulises Pérez 131.5

Noe Robles 123.3 vs. Guillermo Rodríguez 122.2

Cristian Olivo 129.3 vs. Esteban Quevedo 130

Yahir Fank 114 vs. Marvin Romero 114

Julio Herrera 117.5 vs. José C. Palafox 120 Venue: Restaurante Ballpark, Hermosillo, Son, Mx

Promoter: 2M Promotions

