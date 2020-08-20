The August 28 boxing event presented by Golden Boy and DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result from Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares. Golden Boy is actively working with all parties involved to reschedule the event as soon as possible.

“Although sporting events around the world continue to face ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, we remain committed to presenting top-tier fights for our fans to enjoy. Details for the new date will be announced in the near future,” said Golden Boy in a press release.