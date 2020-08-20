Warning: Error while sending QUERY packet. PID=17024 in /home/admin/web/fightnews.com/public_html/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 2024
Boxing News: Golden Boy and DAZN postpone Aug 28 event » August 20, 2020

August 20, 2020
Boxing News

Golden Boy and DAZN postpone Aug 28 event

The August 28 boxing event presented by Golden Boy and DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result from Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares. Golden Boy is actively working with all parties involved to reschedule the event as soon as possible.

“Although sporting events around the world continue to face ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, we remain committed to presenting top-tier fights for our fans to enjoy. Details for the new date will be announced in the near future,” said Golden Boy in a press release.

Whyte, Povetkin Workout Photos

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>