As per prior communications and with the agreement which all four presidents (WBC-WBO-IBF-WBA) confirmed in a meeting held in Puerto Rico, the WBC mandatory defense is next, followed by the IBF. The WBC is hereby advising of the beginning of the free negotiations period for Josh Taylor´s mandatory title defense versus Jose Zepeda. If no agreement is reached, the WBC will conduct a purse bid on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

This is interesting because the WBA already held a purse bid for Taylor to fight Alberto Puello. That auction was won by TGB Promotions with a bid of $200,000. They are planning to stage Taylor-Puello July 16 in Las Vegas. The camps have until May 12 to send the signed contracts, and the fight has to take place between June 6 and July 21.