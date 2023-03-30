The WBC will hold a purse bid for the second mandatory of the super bantamweight division between David Picasso from Mexico and Ra’eese Aleem from the USA.

WBC champion Stephen Fulton will defend his title against Naoya Inoue and the first mandatory is Luis Nery, who won the final elimination in a sensational fight vs Azat Hovhannisyan.

During its Convention, the WBC ordered a final elimination for the second mandatory between Picasso and Aleem, but the camps have not been able to reach an agreement. So, the purse offer ceremony will be held tomorrow March 31at, at noon in Mexico City. Any registered promoter in good standing is able to participate in person or by Zoom.