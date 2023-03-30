Undisputed lightweight king Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and former three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound king Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) met face-to-face for the first time Thursday in Los Angeles at the official kickoff press conference for their PPV clash on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “We never know what will happen. We can prepare for one strategy, but in the ring it can all change. Right now, I don’t know. I just train hard and prepare. I believe in God and in my team.”
Devin Haney: “When he had the belts, he didn’t want to fight me. But it’s a fight where I truly believe I am the better fighter. I’m the better competitor. I will be victorious. I’m happy that the time has finally come.
“This is a legacy fight for me. Loma at one time was #1 pound-for-pound. A few months ago, he was higher than me on the pound-for-pound list. Now that the fight has been made, he has dropped off the pound-for-pound list. But it is what it is. We know what type of fighter he is. He deserves to be on the pound-for-pound list. Not above me, but definitely on the list. But this is a legacy fight. This is a real fight. This is not an influencer fight. This is really for the belts. This is for the gold. This is possibly to determine the best in the world as well.”
“The better the opposition, the better I am. Loma is a good fighter. But I’m on a totally different level. On fight night, the world will see that. The world will see how good Devin Haney really is.”
Lomachenko doesn’t seem confident. Its as if he KNOWS losing is inevitable. He doesn’t want to be there. Loma fan before and after the fight will have 4 responses. 1) Haney is too big, 2) Loma is old 3) Loma will school Haney 4) misc Haney insults. Failing to realize size wasn’t a factor when Loma fought a smaller Rigo who moved up. Loma didn’t fight Haney 4 years ago when he was his mandatory. Loma never wanted this fight and his comments are telling.
Glad they made this fight happen. Perfect match up at the perfect time. I’m rooting for Loma, but I really can’t call this one. Although, if Loma and his pops thinks it’s ok to take the first round off and dance the next three like they didn’t against Teofimo they could easily give another one away. It really makes me wonder though whether it’s gonna be close or all one man’s way round by round?
Haney will be a wall of skill and steel against a fading great. A young man too big for the lightweights and an old man too small for that weight class is a bad combination, despite the great array of skills of the small man, despite his above level ring IQ, Haney will dominate by lopsided UD
Yes, this is another fight — like Benavides vs. Plant — where the outcome seems very likely to go exactly the way common sense suggests it is going to.
You literally said everything I said Haney haters say but fail to acknowledge Haney wanted to fight him when he was what you called “a fading great.” Loma failed to keep his mandatory against Haney. You’re excuse is Loma is too small but when he fought a smaller Rigo it was okay right? Canelo, Duran, Manny Pacquioa and Pernell Whitaker were small and beat larger guys. If Loma is who you say he is he should be able to overcome.
Haney looks so much bigger than Loma. I always thought Haney’s plan was to fight Loma when he felt he was beyond ripe for the picking, which might be about now. He started calling him out about two years ago when he knew full well that fight wasn’t going to happen then. This will be an interesting fight. It’s not like Loma is over the hill, just a little beyond it. I would have to favor Haney’s youth on this one though.
Canelo beat bigger guys and so did Manny. Loma had no problem fighting a much smaller Rigo so lets see what he can do against a larger Haney. The greats find a way to win.
i would be very surprised if Lomo wins this one…
He won’t
Haney for the decision win. Personally I think that history should show that Loma was an overrated fighter. Things may have been different if he went pro earlier but he didnt.
You already know the narrative. They wanted Loma to be “great” but he is overrated. He’s very skilled but knew his limit which is why he didn’t want to fight Haney 3 years ago.
Loma in 2! Haney has no chin and will get exposed.
Loma has no power your comment makes no sense.
Let the excuses about age and size begin…ridiculous, but not at all surprising: Sugar Ray Leonard went all the way up from Welterweight to Light Heavyweight winning titles…Floyd Mayweather went all the way up from Junior Lightweight to Junior Middleweight winning titles…Roy Jones Jr. went all the way up from Junior Middleweight to Heavyweight winning titles.
Bernard Hopkins was world Lightheavyweight champ at 46 years old…George Foreman was 45 when he won the heavyweight title…even Satchell Paige pitched in the Major Leagues at 59 years old and never got a shot until he was 42 years of age due to you know what (don’t wanna offend anybody or make them feel uncomfortable about facts)…many more examples, but ill stop there. Your welcome.
You already know. They’ll say Loma is old, Haney is too big or Haney was running. Haney isn’t the right persuasion.