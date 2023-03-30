March 30, 2023
Ramirez-Dogboe Final Press Conference

Robeisy Ramirez Vs Isaac Dogboe Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash this Saturday for the vacant WBO featherweight world title at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Robeisy Ramirez: “This camp has been totally different. We did lots of new things with my strength and conditioning coach. But we are ready for this fight, and for the fights that happen after.”

Isaac Dogboe: “I have a second chance now. I know that Robeisy is tough. He is a good fighter. But I know that we will come out with the victory on April 1.”

