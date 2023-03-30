By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A hard-fought WBO Asia Pacific 130-pound title bout of IBF#15 Musashi Mori (13-1-1, 7 KOs), 129.75, and former champ Takuya Watanabe (39-11-2, 21 KOs), 130, ended in a unanimous draw (all 114-114) as neither had the upper hand down the stretch over twelve heats on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The regional belt was still vacant. The tide busily turning, former three-time regional titlist Watanabe, eleven years senior at 34, was leading on points: all 77-75 with the open scoring system after the eighth. The younger lefty Mori, once coached by Cuban trainer Ismael Salas in US, showcased his heart, winning three rounds to losing one, which finally had the give-and-take affair even in the end. They both displayed the heart, but not the skills.

Shisei Promotions.

