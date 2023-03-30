By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (42-6-1, 15 KOs) and his Colombian opponent Hugo Berrio (23-9-1, 18 KOs) both weighed 130 pounds for Chemito’s 50th pro fight scheduled for Thursday night on the main event of the “Tribute 50” 12-bout card promoted by Moreno’s wife Rouss’ Laguna at the Arena Roberto Duran, in Panama City.

Anselmo Moreno 130 vs. Hugo Berrio 130

Chann Thonson 135.75 vs. Kevin Rivera 135.5

Rene Tellez 134.75 vs. Bryan Mercado 135.5

Abdiel Matute 263.5 vs. Victor Delgado 232.75

Trevor Thonson 136.75 vs. Eduard Gonzalez 134.5

Daniel Payne 196.5 vs. Julio Muentes 194

Hibrahim Valdespino 125 vs. Hugo Vasquez 123.75

Jose Maria Vargas 145 vs. Harvin Aguirre 147

Amadeus Davis 241 vs. Ricardo Cristobal 221

Jisue Alvarado 142.25 vs. Wilfredo Petit 142.5

Angel Bethancourt 112.5 vs. Adan Hurtado 112.5

First fight: 7pm

TV: NexTV channel 21

Bets: Sportium.pa