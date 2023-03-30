By Ron Jackson

Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke from the Eastern Cape hopes to put his career back on track after losing his last fight against Jayr Raquiel in October last year, when he faces Filipino Michael Mendoza for the vacant IBO Intercontinental junior bantamweight title at the Orient Theatre in East London next Friday night.

The tournament will be shown live on Supersport.

The 27-year-old Ngxeke (9-1-1, 4 KOs) who made his pro debut in June 2018 won the South African junior bantamweight title in April 2022 with a stoppage win over Athenkosi Dumezweni (13-3) and made a successful defense against Lindile Tshemese (tko 4) before being upset by Raquiel.

Mendoza, 24, who fights from the southpaw stance is an eight year pro and has compiled a record of 12-2-2, 4 KOs, with his two losses coming against Arvin Magramo (tko 2) and Olinjan Nazarov (pts 12) for the WBO oriental flyweight title.

One must favor Ngxeke to win on points over 12 rounds as neither fighter is a puncher.