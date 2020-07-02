Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced that with Javier Fortuna pulling out of the WBC-mandated Luke Campbell fight, the WBC has notified Matchroom that WBC #2 Campbell must now face WBC #3 Ryan “Kingry” Garcia. Kingry was ecstatic about the fight, which is for the WBC interim lightweight belt. “I’m finally getting to fight a southpaw, my favorite fighters to fight! Bring it on Luke Campbell,” he tweeted. Cambell tweeted, “Let’s go!” The WBC has confirmed it. No response yet from Kingry’s promoter Golden Boy. If no deal is reached between Golden Boy and Matchroom, a purse bid would be ordered.