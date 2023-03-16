March 15, 2023
Boxing News

WBC orders Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

The World Boxing Council has ordered WBC light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, to make his mandatory defense against Callum Smith. Negotiations should start as soon as possible. The teams of both fighters must reach an agreement before April 11, otherwise a purse bid will be held.

In his most recent bout, Beterbiev knocked out contender Anthony Yarde in eight rounds of an instant Fight of the Year candidate, while Smith comes from knocking out Mathieu Bauderlique in the fourth round of a WBC elimination bout.

Exclusive Interview Jose Benavidez Sr
Middle East Tour (Final Part)

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Maybe I was the only one at the time, but I thought Smith had a chance to beat Canelo when they fought and he did nothing. Can’t trust him at this level anymore, but we’ll see.

    Reply

  • CSmith gone within 4rounds…ABeterbiev too strong & smarter than the Brit. Dun dun dun..another Brit bites the dust!

    Reply
    • >