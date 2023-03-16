The World Boxing Council has ordered WBC light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, to make his mandatory defense against Callum Smith. Negotiations should start as soon as possible. The teams of both fighters must reach an agreement before April 11, otherwise a purse bid will be held.
In his most recent bout, Beterbiev knocked out contender Anthony Yarde in eight rounds of an instant Fight of the Year candidate, while Smith comes from knocking out Mathieu Bauderlique in the fourth round of a WBC elimination bout.
Yarde is better than Smith. does anyone other than team Smith excited about this?
Smith can bang, trust me this will be a good fight until it last. Smith by TKFO
Smith in 8! Faster and stronger then Beterbiev.
Maybe I was the only one at the time, but I thought Smith had a chance to beat Canelo when they fought and he did nothing. Can’t trust him at this level anymore, but we’ll see.
CSmith gone within 4rounds…ABeterbiev too strong & smarter than the Brit. Dun dun dun..another Brit bites the dust!