The World Boxing Council has ordered WBC light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, to make his mandatory defense against Callum Smith. Negotiations should start as soon as possible. The teams of both fighters must reach an agreement before April 11, otherwise a purse bid will be held.

In his most recent bout, Beterbiev knocked out contender Anthony Yarde in eight rounds of an instant Fight of the Year candidate, while Smith comes from knocking out Mathieu Bauderlique in the fourth round of a WBC elimination bout.