By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with Jose Benavidez Sr., the dad and trainer to former world champ David Benavidez, who faces his archrival Caleb Plant on Sat, Mar 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and shown live on Showtime PPV in one of boxing’s biggest fights. Jose Sr. talked about the dislike for Plant, the nickname “Mexican Monster” given to David by “Iron Mike” Tyson and the odds of facing Canelo next, plus breaking news in this exclusive interview.
I sure hope Caleb Plant has developed some improved power since he fought Alvarez. Plant was arm punching the majority of the fight against Alvarez and his power was rather anemic against him. Once Alvarez felt Plant had minimal power to disrupt him in the middle rounds, Alvarez got the lunch pail out when to work chopping him down to a late stoppage. If Plant can’t hold off Benavidez, we will see the same effect in my opinion. Plant boxed nicely against Alvarez for a few rounds and then settled down in the ring which set up Alvarez allowing him to find him easily. I see Benavidez doing the same as well. Benavidez TKO.