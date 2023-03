Pascal, Eifert make weight Jean Pascal 174.8 vs. Michael Eifert 175

(IBF light heavyweight eliminator) Yoel Angeioni 148 vs. Alexander Calixto 146

Jessica Camara 136.4 vs. Marla Ramos Zamora 136.6

Joseph Ward 174.4 vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez 173

Amanda Galle 119 vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro 116.2

Caroline Veyre 124.8 vs. Anaelle Angervilie 125.2 Venue: Place Bell, Laval, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: GYM

TV: ESPN+ Exclusive Interview Jose Benavidez Sr

