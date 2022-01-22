WBC extiende el periodo de negociaciones Fury-Whyte hasta el 26 de enero El Consejo Mundial de Boxeo ha recibido solicitudes de los equipos de Tyson Fury y Dillian Whyte, para extender el período de negociaciones libres para concretar la pelea. De no haber acuerdo, el próximo miércoles 26 de enero se realizará la subasta del combate. Se anuncia cartelera de Conceição-Martinez

