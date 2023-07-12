Según el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, el presidente del WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, confirmó que Tyson Fury recibió un permiso especial para enfrentar al luchador de MMA Francis Ngannou el 28 de octubre, ya que no hay un retador oficial. Sulaiman mencionó que el campamento de Fury intentó cerrar peleas contra Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua y Oleksandr Usyk, pero no se llegó a ningún acuerdo pero por ahora Fury no será despojado del título.
