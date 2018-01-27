WBC clarifies light heavyweight situation

The WBC Board of Governors has voted in favor of the following resolution for the light heavyweight division:

1. The WBC will sanction a WBC interim title fight between Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Mehdi Amar, on March 17th in New York.

2. The WBC will sanction current WBC champion Adonis Stevenson vs Badou Jack on May 19th.

3. The winners of both bouts will fight with a split percentage of WBC champion 65%, WBC interim champion 35%.

4. Mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez, who has already stepped aside multiple times, will maintain his WBC mandatory status to fight the winner of the champion vs. interim champion down the road.