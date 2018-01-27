January 27, 2018

Usyk, Linares, Matthysse favored tonight

Three major fights today.

In Riga, Latvia, WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) is a -600 favorite to defeat local hero and WBC cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs), who is +500. The unification bout is also a World Boxing Super Series semi-final.

In Los Angeles, WBA lightweight champion Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) is -2500 to retain his belt against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs), who is +1400. Also on that card, welterweight Lucas “La Máquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) is -800 to beat Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) +700 for the vacant WBA “regular” title. HBO will televise.

