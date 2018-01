By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC super featherweight youth champion and 2017 prospect of the year Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez was shot during an attempted robbery in Mexico City. Promociones del Pueblo with the WBC have reported that Rocky is now stable and out of danger after having surgery to remove a bullet from his lower back. According to preliminary reports, Hernandez put up resistance when thugs tried to steal his car. They got away with his wallet and personal items.