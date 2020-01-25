The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has notified the WBC that an “A” Sample collected on January 10 from WBC female super middleweight world champion Alejandra Jimenez has yielded an adverse finding for a banned substance under the WBC Clean Boxing Program. The WBC will follow its customary protocol by, among other steps, affording Jimenez the opportunity to witness the opening of the “B” Sample, or send a representative to do so. The WBC will conduct an in-depth investigation of the circumstances that led to the adverse finding.