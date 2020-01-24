Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing won today’s IBF purse bid for the right to promote WBA/IBF junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s mandatory defense against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong.

Held at the IBF’s office in Springfield, NJ, Lewkowicz submitted a winning bid of $1.32M, topping Top Rank’s submission of $1.26M. Top Rank had recently signed Taylor to a multi-fight deal, but now stands to have a rival company promote Taylor’s next fight.

Under IBF rules, the fight must take place within 90 days of the bid or by April 20, 2020. Taylor will be entitled to 65% of the winning bid ($858,000) while Khongsong will receive 35% ($462,000).

Lewkowicz says the fight will be in the UK.