As ordered during the annual WBC Convention, updated with Nov-Dec 2022 decisions. Certain fights are under current negotiations and which may affect the orders voted by the board and each division is constantly monitored and updated.

Heavyweight. Champion Tyson Fury will have the option to fight a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship. The winner will be committed to fight the WBC mandatory. Andy Ruiz to fight Deontay Wilder in a final eliminator for the mandatory position.

Bridgerweight. Champion Oscar Rivas has suffered a detached retina and his future at this time is uncertain, the WBC will order a series of fights to fill the vacant title and set the mandatories for the new champion.

Cruiserweight. Champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu has a mandatory against Noel Mikaelyan. Thabiso Mchunu vs. Badou Jack in a final eliminator.

Lt. Heavyweight. Champion Artur Beterbiev fights the WBO mandatory defense against Britain’s Anthony Yarde on January and the winner must fight next the WBC mandatory Callum Smith.

Super middleweight. Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has undergone surgery and is having rehab on his left wrist. David Benavidez, who is interim champion, will fight Caleb Plant in March. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger.

Middleweight. Champion Jermall Charlo has been injured. Interim champion Carlos Adames, who was at the convention, asked to be made the mandatory challenger. Both champions will make a voluntary defense and the winners will fight each other for the undisputed WBC middleweight championships.

Super Welterweight. Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken hand and his WBO mandatory against Tim Tszyu has been postponed. Interim champ Sebastian Fundora will make a voluntary defense. Charles Conwell defeated Juan Carlos Abreu in a semi-final eliminator.

Welterweight. Champion Errol Spence. The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight didn’t materialize, Spence will fight WBC mandatory vs. Keith Thurman.

Super Lightweight. Regis Prograis defeated Jose “Chon” Zepeda for the vacant title. Teofimo Lopez defeated Sandor Martin in a final eliminator fight. Prograis vs. mandatory challenger Jose Carlos Ramirez was ordered and Ramirez decided not to participate. Consequently, Prograis has been awarded a voluntary defense.

Lightweight. Champion Devin Haney will fight Vasyliy Lomachenko. WBC ordered a final elimination between Isaac Cruz and Shakur Stevenson.

Super Featherweight. Featherweight champion Rey Vargas, as super bantamweight champion, moves up to fight O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant crown. The winner then has a mandatory against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez. A final elimination was ordered between Robson Conceicao vs. Yakubov for the second mandatory.

Featherweight. Champion: Rey Vargas. After the Foster fight, Vargas must decide if he wants to stay at super feather or go back to feather. A final elimination was ordered between Isaac Dogboe vs. Mark Magsayo.

Super Bantamweight. Champion: Stephen Fulton. Final eliminator between Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan was ordered. David Picasso vs Aleem was ordered as a final elimination.

Bantamweight. Champion Naoya Inoue defeated WBO champion Paul Butler to become an undisputed champion. If he then moves up in weight, Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire will fight for the vacant title. If not, this match will produce the mandatory challenger. Nawaphon vs Gaballo was ordered for the second elimination.

Super Flyweight. Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada defeated Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. for the vacant title. Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara was ordered for the mandatory.

Flyweight. Champion Julio Cesar Martinez’ fight against McWilliams Arroyo has been postponed six times. Arroyo has been medically cleared and Martinez vs. Arroyo will take place with the winner fighting Angel Ayala.

Lt. Flyweight. Champion Kenshiro Teraji defended his WBC belt last week. Hekkie Budler is confirmed as mandatory.

Strawweight. Champ Panya Pradabsri awaits the Victor of Luis Castillo vs. Ayanda Ndulani. A final elimination between Ndulani vs Castillo was ordered