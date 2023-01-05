WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis donated fight night tickets to local youths at the Kennedy Recreation Center during Wednesday’s media workout that kicked off fight week activities for his world title defense against unbeaten 130lb world champion Héctor Luis García on Showtime PPV this Saturday from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis made the donation Wednesday alongside Delano Hunter, the Director of the Parks & Recreation Department and Danielle Hunter, the Roving Leader Manager for the department.

GERVONTA DAVIS

“This means a lot. I’ve actually fought in this gym before as an amateur. I’m happy to be home in front of a great crowd. I know that Hector Luis Garcia is going to come to fight and we’re going to give the fans what they want to see.

“Garcia did what he had to do to earn this fight. He beat a top contender and then won the belt. Giving him the shot was the perfect timing for everyone. He’s earned his stripes.

“Our main focus is Hector Luis Garcia. We know that he’s a threat to everything I want to do. The goal is to put on a great performance, nothing else.

“Coming up through my whole career, back to the amateurs, I had to fight in D.C. if I wanted to get to the nationals. I’ve been fighting in D.C. forever and it’s like a second home to me.

“Calvin Ford is family. My trainers have been like dads. They’ve been in my corner since I was eightyearsold. We’re definitely a tight unit.”

HECTOR LUIS GARCIA

“It’s going to be all about how the fight starts out. I respect him and I know what he can bring, so I’m going to have to study him and see how the fight shakes out in the first few rounds.

“I know that I have an advantage with my reach. It definitely could be a factor in this fight. But at the same time, I have to take the fight moment by moment and be attentive to every detail. It’s so important against an opponent like Gervonta especially.

“This fight is not only important to me, but to the whole Dominican Republic. I’m going up against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and I know that I have to be ready for that challenge. I’m coming to show the world that superstars can fall too.

“I can guarantee that the Dominican Republic will be proud of me. Our flag will be raised up high. Everyone can expect a great performance from me on Saturday night.

“I’ve been fighting since I was 14 years old and I come from a very small province in the Dominican Republic. I’ve had to earn everything I’ve ever gotten. This is a great opportunity and I’m ready to capitalize.”

* * *

The workout also featured fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard, including unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis and IBF #4-rated Karen Chukhadzhian, who meet for the IBF interim welterweight title in the co-main event, unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis and Roiman Villa, who square off in an IBF welterweight title eliminator, plus undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade and Demond Nicholson, who kick off the pay-per-view telecast with a 10-round super middleweight matchup.

JARON ENNIS

“I’m feeling great and ready to go. Training camp has been great. I’m in tremendous shape and I’m 100% ready to rock and roll.

“I’ve got a lot of motivation and I can’t wait until Saturday night. I feel like this is another step toward greatness and getting those belts.

“It’s not hard to be the next guy up. I just have to stay focused and do what I do. I know my time is coming real soon. It’s that simple.

“I know Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are holding up the division right now, but whatever way I can get my hands on the belts, I’ll be ready. I just want to fight. I’m young, hungry and I’m going to keep shining and demolishing these guys they put in front of me.

“Getting knockouts gives the fans what they want and makes them keep gravitating toward me. As long as I keep doing what I’m doing, my fan base is just going to grow.

“I know Spence says he’s the ‘big fish,’ but we like to go fishing. If I have to sit on the side and ride a jet ski for a while, that’s okay for now. You know what happens when they bring a fish to land right? They squirm.”

KAREN CHUKHADZHIAN

“People pay to see a great fight, so I’ve been training hard in order to deliver that. I want all the fans to remember that I bring action to the ring. I’m coming to win this fight for everyone back in Ukraine.

“I’m coming here to win. If he wants to avoid going toe to toe, then I’ll be ready to box. If it’s a battle on the inside he wants, I know that I can win that way.

“I know that Ennis is a good fighter, but my focus is on my abilities and what I can do in the ring. I’m very confident. I have everything I need to win this fight.

“It’s very motivating to be fighting in the U.S. for the first time, and on a big stage like this. My goal is to keep coming back for bigger and bigger fights.”

RASHIDI ELLIS

“I’m ready for any of the top dogs. I’d step in there right now with anyone in the top five. Ideally, I’d fight the champions, but right now I’m ready for the best man available.

“I feel like it’s my turn now. Especially after January 7. I think everyone is going to see that I’m coming to take over.

“We’re going to have to see what Villa brings into the ring. He’s a come forward fighter, which can be a difficult task for some. He’s gonna have to show me in the ring. I don’t think he’s going to be able to just walk me down.

“I see a lot of things that I can do in there, that I don’t think he’s capable of. I’ve been the best kept secret, but I’m not a secret anymore. I’m here now.

“I don’t really have any rivals yet because nobody wants this action. Nobody wants to get in there with me. I’d love someone to talk trash with and make the fights even more exciting.”

ROIMAN VILLA

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to step into the ring on Saturday night. I’m beyond excited to show the whole world what I can do against Rashidi Ellis.

“I wasn’t as prepared for my last fight as I wanted to be, but I still got the victory. Right now, I’m feeling really good and more prepared than I’ve ever been.

“I’m extremely confident heading into this fight. I don’t care if people say that I’m the underdog, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. It doesn’t matter what Ellis can or can’t do. I believe in myself and my abilities.

“Anything is possible with a victory in this fight. I’m willing to step into the ring with anybody. I trust my team, and if they want me to face Jaron Ennis next, then bring it on.”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

“I jumped on the opportunity to be on this card with all these young stars. I know everyone is coming to do what they do, and I’m gonna set the stage right. I respect what Nicholson can do and I know he’s leaving it all in the ring. But my skills will speak louder than my words.

“I was trying to get the big names at middleweight, I was knocking on everyone’s door, but at the end of the day, it didn’t happen. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe that this is the best division for me.

“At the end of the day, all the fights at the top of the division will be tough. I would have to look real close to break down who the biggest challenge is, but I’m giving them all credit and acknowledging that they’re all gonna be tough fights when we get in there.

“I want to give the sport what they’re looking for. Because that’s also what I want with myself. Me and Jermall Charlo have had this rivalry brewing for years. It’s nothing but respect, but I want to take care of it in the ring. Who else is calling him out the way I am?

“I want the Charlo twins, I want David Benavidez and Caleb Plant. I’m ready for anyone who wants to put on a big show.”

DEMOND NICHOLSON

“Andrade definitely has an awkward style, but I’ve been boxing my whole life. When it comes to skill and timing, it wasn’t hard for me to prepare. You’ll see that on Saturday night.

“This is definitely the biggest stage I’ve been on, but it’s not my first rodeo. I’m not really motivated by the crowd, I’m more just excited to get this victory.

“My advantage right now is that I’m mentally more prepared than he is. I’m feeling as strong mentally as I ever have in my career.

“I’m not thinking about anything past this fight. It’s only Plan A now. From here on out, I feel like I’m staying at this level. This is where I belong.

“For this whole entire training camp I’ve been envisioning the victory. I’ve been playing it in my mind over and over again. The doors are wide open now. It’s all about taking it Saturday.”

* * *

Rounding out the workout lineup was Vito Mielnicki Jr., who takes on Omar Rosales in a super welterweight tilt that tops the three-fight stream on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

VITO MIELNICKI JR.

“We had a great training camp with ‘Chino’ Rivas and now we’re just ready to put on a show. I’m excited to be back in a position to showcase my talent on a big stage.

“The 154-pound division, and the divisions around it, are all really exciting. There are a lot of top guys and eventually the big fights will be able to get made. Right now we’re in the growing stage of my career and we’re going to keep learning. When the time comes, we’ll be ready.

“Everyone goes on their own path in this sport. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Sometimes you see fighters rush and their career doesn’t go the way it should. We’re going to take our time. We’ll know when it’s time to take that next step.

“I’m in great condition because I’m always staying in the gym. I stay ready because you never know what type of opportunity might come your way.”

Here is what the fighters had to say from the Kennedy Recreation Center in Washington, D.C.:

