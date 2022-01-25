January 25, 2022
WBC 108lb champ Yabuki to collide with Teraji again

Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

Newly crowned WBC 108-pound champion Masamichi Yabuki (13-3, 12 KOs), 29, will face former titlist Kenshiro Teraji (18-1, 10 KOs), 30, in his initial defense in Kyoto, Japan, on March 19. Yabuki dethroned Teraji by an upset tenth-round TKO victory last September, and it will be his direct rematch with the ex-champ. Teraji (the outboxer) party claimed that Yabuki (the aggressive puncher) committed an intentional headbutt in round nine, which eventually resulted in an unexpected forfeiture of the previously undefeated Teraji. Did Sugar Ray Robinson claim Carmen Basilio’s intentional butt after their first encounter in 1957? As the WBC ordered, their rematch may solve all disputes between the still hostile parties. Time will tell.

