Probellum returns to Dubai on March 18 and 19 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for two consecutive nights featuring current and former world champions, Olympic medalists and hot prospects.

The main and co-main event for night one will be announced this week. The second night will feature IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (17-0, 4 KOs) defending his title against Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 KOs) plus former super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KOs) against Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, 6 KOs).