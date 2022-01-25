WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is tired of waiting for an opponent. Here is what “The Gypsy King” had to say today:
“Another gym session done. Tuesday morning smash. ‘Tick, tick, effing tick, tock’ is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte gonna fight me? Is Anthony Joshua gonna step aside? Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums! Take a listen to their excuses. Tick, tick, tock. The time has run out the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”
Let’s not forget that Fury has delayed/postponed fights and put everyone else on hold due to his mental and physical obstacles in preparations for fights. Fury really did not care at that time because it was all about him. Basically, Fury needs to chill.
Agreed scoobs! Hes gotta belt now and the ENTIRE world revolves around him, well at least he thinks so lol
Fury and his management need to just go down the list and make a fight. deadlines for everybody.
In Fury’s head, it’s always someone else’s fault.
Here’s my only thing. The WBC, from what little I understand, has a typical percentage split in favor of the champion, and another still favoring the champion, but giving more to the challenger that is also the WBC Interim Champion.
Whyte is the WBC’s Interim Champion. The WBC has ordered the fight.
Whyte did not force the WBC to be made interim, and Fury voluntarily fought for the WBC belt.
If Fury does not want to fight Whyte because the money doesn’t make sense to him, fine. Relinquish the belt and fight someone else.
If you want AJ to step aside and clear a path for Usyk, then meet AJ’s step aside price. Or don’t.