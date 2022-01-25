WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is tired of waiting for an opponent. Here is what “The Gypsy King” had to say today:

“Another gym session done. Tuesday morning smash. ‘Tick, tick, effing tick, tock’ is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte gonna fight me? Is Anthony Joshua gonna step aside? Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums! Take a listen to their excuses. Tick, tick, tock. The time has run out the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”