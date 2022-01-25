WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) will defend his world title against former world title challenger Michal Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs) at The O2 in London on Sunday, February 27, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

“Thank you to Cieslak for accepting the fight,” said Okolie. “I’m sure he is coming to get revenge for Glowacki! He is a good, strong campaigner who should be one of my toughest tests to date.”

On the undercard, featherweight Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his EBU European title against ‘The Thrill’ Jordan Gill (26-1-1, 7 KOs).

More additions to be confirmed this week.