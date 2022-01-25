WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) will defend his world title against former world title challenger Michal Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs) at The O2 in London on Sunday, February 27, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).
“Thank you to Cieslak for accepting the fight,” said Okolie. “I’m sure he is coming to get revenge for Glowacki! He is a good, strong campaigner who should be one of my toughest tests to date.”
On the undercard, featherweight Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his EBU European title against ‘The Thrill’ Jordan Gill (26-1-1, 7 KOs).
More additions to be confirmed this week.
Lawrence Okolie is one of the most exciting fighters of recent. He’s awkward, strong, and knocks out top rated fighters. I had him confused with Makabu. Thats why I was shocked when I first heard Canelo picked that name for the next fight.
Had to take a closer look knowing No way Canelo would agree to a guy like Okolie. Just too big and strong. Okolie and Makabu should be unifying before anything else. Looking forward to LO in action