Nicaragua has produced great fighters and has a very interesting boxing history. Boxers like Alexis Argüello, Rosendo Álvarez, Eddy Gazo or Ricardo Mayorga are always mentioned when talking about boxing in the Central American country, but there is a current name that also enters the conversation and that is Román “Chocolatito” González.

“Chocolatito” has the opportunity to set another record for his country and it could happen if he gets a win in his next fight against Juan Francisco Estrada. He would become the oldest Nicaraguan fighter to be world champion as he will be 34 years and nine months old by the time of the fight (March 5).

If he wins, he will surpass “Búfalo” Alvarez, who at the age of 32 won his WBA flyweight belt and defended it three times until losing it on the scales before what would be his fourth defense against Beibis Mendoza. At that time he was 34 years, 8 months and 4 days old.

“Chocolatito” already has an important record with which he surpassed Alexis Argüello and is the only one in his country with four world crowns. However, he wants to continue writing history and making achievements in an excellent career.