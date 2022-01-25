Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has denied reports of a $20 million USD step-side deal that would allow WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to take a unification fight with WBC champ Tyson Fury.

In a video on social media, Joshua stated “You know what’s bad about all these interviews I see? I see certain interviews that quote what I’ve said, and I think to myself ‘I ain’t done no interviews? Where did this person get this information from?’

“I’m hearing people saying, ‘AJ accepts £15 million to step aside.’ I ain’t signed no contract, I ain’t seen no contract. So as it stands, stop listening to the bullshit until it comes from me.

“I’m the man in control of my destiny, I’m the man who handles my business. I’m a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way. Don’t listen to the bullshit from other sources, if I tell you something then you know it’s from me.”