Unbeaten WBC #1, WBA #3, IBF #4, WBO #6 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) overpowered Demond Nicholson (26-6-1, 22 KOs) on Friday night at the Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Mobile dropped Nicholson in both rounds one and two. Mbilli finally floored Nicholson for the count in round four. Time was 1:56. Mbilli successfully defended his WBC Continental and WBA International titles.

NABF champion and WBC #15 super welterweight Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) dealt a one-sided ten round beatdown to Carlos Sanchez (24-2, 19 KOs). In a brawl, Claggett dropped Sanchez with a body shot in round four. Claggett floored Sanchez again with a head shot in round six. Another body shot knockdown in round seven. Scores were 98-89, 99-88, 99-88.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, local hero Alexandre Gaumont (9-0, 6 KOs) outscored Ulices Tovar Rivera (8-1, 5 KOs). Judges had it 79-73 3x.