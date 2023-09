Weights from Long Beach, California Rigoberto Hermosillo 127.8 vs Alexis De Luna 127.9

Emiliano Moreno 143.9 vs Levy Garcia Benitez 144.5

Juan Sanchez 146.9 vs Roberto Patron 144.7

Kevin Salgado 146.2 vs Osvaldo Negrete 142.9

Nelson Oliva 161.9 vs Selim Martinez 161.6

Tayden Beltran 136 vs Francisco Duque 135.5

Sean Brewer 122.8 vs Deiniel Santiago Alegre 122.6 Venue: Infinite Reality Studios

Promoter: CBN Promotions

TV: FOX Deportes WBC #1 Mbilli pounds Nicholson Herb Santos Passes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.