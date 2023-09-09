By Boxing Bob Newman

Boxing has lost another luminary this week as long-time judge and administrator Herb Santos, Sr. passed while on a trip to Portugal. During the NABF convention Friday morning, both NABF president Duane Ford and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman lauded Santos, Sr. for his integrity, professionalism and kindness.

Santos was a veteran of some 20 world title fights, with his most memorable being the 1985 Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas “Hitman” Hearns fight for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world.

Santos had been a member of the NABF, WBC Supervisor, Chairman of the Nevada State Athletic Commission from 1987-88.

Outside of boxing, Santos, Sr. was even more accomplished. A veteran of both the US Navy and the US Air Force, He earned his law degree and served as Judge Advocate General (JAG) at Stead Air Force Base in Reno, Nevada where he earned the rank of Captain.

Santos, Sr. returned to the civilian world where he practiced prosecutorial law in Reno, rising to Deputy DA, for two years. He then entered private practice, primarily in Criminal Defense, Civil Law, Immigration, Family Law, Personal Injury, Probate and Wills.

Santos was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Jeanette and is survived by his sons Joel, Herb, Jr. and Cory.

Santos, Sr. was 92 years young. R.I.P. Herb.