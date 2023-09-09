September 9, 2023
Interview: Jordan “Short Dog” White

By Boxing Bob Newman

Newly crowned NABF super featherweight champion Jordan “Short Dog” White received his belt at the NABF convention in Orlando and took the time to reflect on his past, his current status and future in the fight game.

  • I guess it’s good to see stories about the small steps towards the belts and the minor trinkets acquired along the way. Motivation.

  • NABF is a Legit title in my opinion, it’s allways a passage for the North American fighters before a World title fight..

