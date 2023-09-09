Interview: Jordan “Short Dog” White By Boxing Bob Newman Newly crowned NABF super featherweight champion Jordan “Short Dog” White received his belt at the NABF convention in Orlando and took the time to reflect on his past, his current status and future in the fight game. _ Wallin-Gassiev collide Sept 30 WBC #1 Mbilli pounds Nicholson Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

